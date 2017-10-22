A mother and father heard a car crash and ran outside to find their worst nightmare

A 4-year-old girl and a 22-month-old girl are dead after a fatal auto accident in Jennings County in southern Indiana.

Tim Creamer, the father of the girls, said, “I don’t know why God took them so early, but He wanted His angels back.”

Kaylee and Allison Creamer were headed home in the car with their aunt, Mary Bailey, when they were rear-ended by a pickup truck towing a trailer on State Road 7, reports WAVE. Kaylee, 4, was pronounced dead at the scene. Allison died at the hospital; her aunt Mary and a 63-year-old passenger in the pickup truck were also hospitalized.





In a sad twist, Kaylee and Allison’s parents live at the intersection that was the site of the fatal accident. Hearing the wreck, they came outside — only to recognize the bloodied bodies of their own children among the carnage. They moved into their house, which they describe as their “dream home,” just three months ago.

While the two say they were looking at swing sets for their daughters the day before, they say, they’re now looking at memorial options. A GoFundMe to cover the family’s expenses asks for people to “donate what [they] can or send a message of love.”

A neighbor told WAVE the road where the girls were killed was a “terrible intersection.” Althea Jones has lived by the intersection for 20 years, she says, and has seen at least a dozen crashes there.