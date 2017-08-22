A mother faces charges after police say her 16-month-old son suffered an opiate overdose

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Yorktown, Ind., mother is facing charges after authorities said her 16-month-old son overdosed on opiates and had to be revived with naloxone, according to multiple reports.

Daisha Clark, 26, was arrested last week after her cousin took her son to Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, The Star Press reported. She initially tried to talk her cousin out of the trip, a Yorktown police officer wrote in a report obtained by The Star Press, insisting to her cousin that the child had “only bitten a bottle of bug spray” and would be fine.





Police were called around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the child, who was not breathing, was brought to the hospital, according to The Star Press and WXIN. The boy was in critical condition and given a dose of naloxone, WXIN reported, after which point his condition improved.

Clark told police that she found her child near her bedroom “with a piece of plastic that had a powdery substance in it” in his mouth, The Star Press reported.

It was not immediately clear what was in the bag, although Clark said she thought her child ingested drugs, according to WXIN. Authorities said they seized a syringe with a brown, liquid substance inside and a pair of burned spoons with white residue on them during a search of Clark’s home, the news station reported.

Authorities continued to investigate to determine what substance caused the boy’s illness, according to WXIN.

Police arrested Clark around 2 a.m. Thursday on charges including neglect of a dependent, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia, The Star Press reported.