A mother was recorded treating her baby like a rag doll by relatives who’d had enough of it — now she’s behind bars

Utah parents Britnie Haas and Elias Holt were arrested for child abuse after family members combined to film a video that showed their 11-month-old baby being whipped around recklessly during an argument.

The video shows Haas taking exception to relative Melina Ylinen’s concern and getting into a near tug-of-war, as the father yells.

Although this happened last Sunday outside of a hotel in Orem, Utah, Haas and Holt were not arrested until Friday.

The mother faces charges of child abuse, domestic violence in the presence of a child and assault, while the father was hauled in on an outstanding warrant.





The child was not harmed and is now in the care of a family member.

Here’s what Melina Ylinen wrote about this on Facebook:

5/6/17 found and in custody now. ****Update: THEY HAVE FLED. HELP FIND THEM BY SHARING THIS. An awesome investigator is giving this every bit of her energy. Let’s pray they can find them now. **** After witnessing the following video footage, the Orem police department let these “parents” go. The father even had a warrant and the wife is pregnant, DRUNK and on probation. They claim, the child didn’t appear to be at risk of harm with the parents?!?! They even threatened ME with obstructing the mothers RIGHTS?!?! TELL ME I’M NOT CRAZY OR IF I WAS IN THE WRONG BECAUSE THIS FEELS INSANE… Sadly, these are relatives. I love the child involved. 😥 Also, I don’t know how long I’ll keep this up. I’m sick just posting it but I’m being given the run around. #SaveElijah

Ylinen said that these were her relatives, that the child’s name is Elijah and that her nephew’s wife was pregnant, drunk and on probation.

She also spoke with ABC 4 about what she saw.

“I just wanted to remove the baby from the situation,” Ylinen said. “I was hit seven or eight times and she tried to get her fingers in my eye sockets to pull my eyes out.”

Ylinen told KTSU in an interview that she was the woman in the striped shirt trying to take the baby away from Haas and that her husband filmed the incident from a hotel window as he tended to their child.

“When I was saying to him, ‘Let me take the baby inside’, that’s when she grabs the baby out of his arms so violently,” she said. “The baby was really low on her hip, and he was bowing backwards, and I was afraid his back was going to snap.”

She said that if she didn’t get this video out there when she did that Elias Holt and Britnie Haas might be a flight risk.

“I want Elias and Britnie to get help. I want the baby to be safe in the meanwhile, and I think that’s the direction that we’re going in finally,” the concerned family member continued. “To get it out on the news and everything so we could try to find them before they left the state, because [the parents] had talked about wanting to go to Colorado.”