DUBLIN, Ohio — A U.S. Postal employee is accused of killing an Ohio postmaster and his supervisor in separate shootings Saturday at the Dublin post office and a Columbus apartment complex.





Deshaune K. Stewart is charged with aggravated murder for the pair of killings.

According to court documents, three witnesses said they saw Stewart, who was naked, shoot 52-year-old Lance Herrera-Dempsey in the Dublin post office shortly before 5 a.m. Herrera-Dempsey was Stewart’s direct supervisor, and Stewart was under investigation by the U.S Postal Service, police said.

Stewart then is accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old Ginger E. Ballard, the Dublin Postmaster, at the Bowland Place apartments in north Columbus. A 3-year-old child was involved in the incident but was safe inside a vehicle, police said.

Columbus police dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. about a man with a gun chasing a woman outside the apartment complex, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the post office. Patrol officers arrested Stewart and recovered a handgun after he tried to run away.

The body of the postmaster, Ginger Ballard was found lying between two vehicles. A police affidavit filed with the murder charge in Franklin County Municipal Court said Ballard died instantly of blunt-force trauma to the head after being thrown to the ground, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

#Update: Dublin Police confirm one man died from shooting here on Emerald Parkway @nbc4i Police tape still surrounds post office – more details soon @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/DyRriq2pIi — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) December 23, 2017

Police earlier described Ballard as a postal inspector. The Dispatch has reported that documents found online refer to her as the Dublin postmaster.

Sicilian described the slaying to reporters earlier Saturday as “workplace violence” involving a suspect who retaliated against two people involved in his pending dismissal from the U.S. Postal Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.