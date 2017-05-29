A Navy skydive at “Fleet Week” went tragically wrong when a parachute didn’t open and a SEAL lost his life

Members of the U.S. Navy skydiving team known as the “Leap Frogs,” family members and Americans are mourning the loss of a Navy SEAL who was participating in “Fleet Week” activities in the New York Harbor.

The SEAL, who has yet to be identified, was taking part in a planned jump from a helicopter into Liberty State Park, but his parachute malfunctioned.

He plunged into the Hudson River and was killed.





Video filmed from a nearby building shows the sad images of the SEAL’s parachute falling from the sky.

Fleet Week parachute accident. https://t.co/Wk5K1w8j0A parachutist cut away, landed in water, & injured. Courtesy Aaron Moss Stay w/@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/3OXxKOWoYJ — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) May 28, 2017

According to CNN, the Coast Guard and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit assisted in bringing the SEAL to safety and rushing him to the hospital, but he would not survive.

The man was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Admiral Jack Scorby briefed reporters what happened.

“The Navy Seal’s parachute failed to open properly and he landed in the water adjacent to Liberty State Park. He was retrieved immediately by U.S. Coast Guard personnel and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit – who were specifically standing by in vessels to support the event,” he said, according to CBS New York. “He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where I’m sad to say that unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.”

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today,” the admiral offered his condolences. “The cause of the mishap is under investigation, and his next of kin are being notified at this time.”

A man speaking to CBS said he witnessed the SEAL splash into the water out of the corner of his eye and recalled hearing a “distinct thump.”

“As they were landing out of the corner of my eye, I saw a splash, and I heard a very distinct thump,” he said. “It’s terrible; very disturbing; very sad,” Bjoern Kils said.

The deceased has not yet been named.