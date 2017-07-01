A new study just revealed the disturbing amount of urine an average pool contains

In a study released Wednesday, Canadian researchers determined that the average swimming pool contains about 20 gallons of urine, CBS News reported.

Using a synthetic sweetener called acesulfame-K (ACE), the researchers tested the concentration of ACE over three weeks in two different-sized pools, CBS News reported.

RELATED: You should never wear shoes inside the house, and this is why

Researchers estimated that a 220,000-gallon pool, which is one-third the size of an Olympic pool, had an estimated volume of 19.81 gallons. A 110,000-gallon pool contained an estimated 7.92 gallons, the study said. Researchers tested 250 samples from 31 pools and hot tubs, CBS News reported.



