A new timeline of the Las Vegas shooting gives rise to questions about how it went down

A new timeline of the Las Vegas shooting produced by the New York Times, which suggests the shooting of Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos happened about one minute into the attack, differs from the one authorities have put forth that claims Campos was shot before Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers.

The newspaper came to the conclusion through the work of of digital investigators within its video unit. They pieced together footage captured at the scene and apparently discovered that local police were wrong about what happened that night.





Las Vegas authorities recently changed their timeline to say Campos was shot prior to Paddock raining down gunfire from his 32nd-floor room of the Mandalay Bay. The Times says that their timeline — which was created by a team of experts and sourced from 30 videos taken by concertgoers, the Las Vegas police and bystanders — is accurate, though they concede that they can’t be totally sure they’re correct.

“[Our timeline] isn’t the definitive picture of what happened, more information will emerge, but it does give us new insights into what happened,” senior story producer Malachy Browne told CBS News.

This latest timeline leaves a major question: Why did it take so long for authorities to arrive at the 32nd floor? The new timeline says officers arrived outside Paddock’s door at 10:22 p.m. — seven minutes after he stopped firing.

The new timeline shows Paddock began firing at 10:05 p.m. and continued for 10 minutes, which matches the police report.

The Times concluded that Paddock was shooting into the hallway at around 10:10 p.m. — five minutes before he stopped shooting at concertgoers. The sound of muffled gunfire reportedly indicates this.

The Times’ video team is made up of video producers and former Marines. Through careful analysis of timestamps, geolocation information and other metadata, they say they were able to pin down what happened when.

Paddock fired more than 900 rounds into the crowd, killing 58 people and wounded nearly 500 others.