A nighttime bathroom visit was anything but ordinary after woman found this slithering in the toilet

If you’re one to get out of bed in the middle of the night and go to the bathroom without turning on the light, you might want to reconsider after one woman found an unpleasant surprise in her toilet.

After being woken up by his screaming girlfriend, Reddit user pomegranatesunshine found that a snake had made its way into their toilet.

The video shows what appears to be a rattlesnake slithering in the water, and viewers can hear the couple expressing their disbelief in the background.

In the words of the top comment on the post, contributed by houseneverwins, “Nope, fuck that.”





The video was also published on YouTube and has almost 24,000 views since being uploaded earlier today. It also caught the attention of Rattlesnake Solutions LLC, a snake prevention and removal company in Phoenix and Tucson.

“What state is this in?” the company commented on the YouTube post. “We might be able to help. There will likely be more.”

If you happen to find a snake in your toilet, an article published on Networx suggests closing the lid and using a heavy object to weigh it down and then calling your local police department.

To avoid being as startled as pomegranatesunshine’s girlfriend, consider turning on the bathroom light before approaching the toilet.

However, if you are committed to your no-lights-in-the-middle-of-the-night stance because the brightness bothers you, consider taking the advice of Reddit user IGotSkills: “Turn on the light with one eye open. Do your stuff with only that eye open. Turn light off, then close eye and open other eye.”