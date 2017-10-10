A Pennsylvania family found their missing dog, but there’s a very costly catch

A Pennsylvania family was relieved to find their missing dog at a local humane society.

Daryl Claypoole said he left his dog, Tubby, outside to go to the bathroom when the animal chewed through his collar and took off.

Claypoole said his family has been upset since Tubby ran and vanished a few weeks ago.

RELATED: Humane society dresses up dogs to help them find a happy home

Thanks to social media, the family found out Tubby is at the Butler County Humane Society.





There, he’s known as Finn, and Claypoole can’t get him back without the right amount of cash.

“Five hundred and fifty-two dollars. I don’t have that kind of money. I’m on a fixed income. I just want my dog,” Claypoole said.

Jill Hall, with the Humane Society, said the dog wasn’t microchipped, making it harder for them to find the dog’s owners.

“Unfortunately, [animals] can’t tell us where they belong, so after 48 hours, we get them ready for adoption,” Hall said.

RELATED: Police chief asks the city to let the family of a deceased cop buy his K-9 for a low price

WPXI learned the fee has been reduced from more than $500 to $220.

Claypoole admits he hasn’t been to the Humane Society to even identify his dog.

“Because if I do, I’ll cause trouble because they won’t give me my dog back,” Claypoole said.

“Those vet bills for us are not free. We do have to pay those costs so once an owner comes forward, they do have to incur the cost to reclaim their animal,” Hall said.