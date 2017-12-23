Menu
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A homeowners association in Pennsylvania is demanding that a sign that says “Jesus” be taken down, WHP reported.


The homeowners association responded to the sign after a complaint was filed about the homemade display in the front yard of Lynn and Mark Wivell’s home in Gettysburg, asserting that the sign was “offensive.”

In an email to the Wivells, the homeowners association claimed the sign “wasn’t in accordance with normal Christmas decorations” and violated neighborhood rules. They asked the Wivells to remove the sign, WHP reported.

“I’m quite frankly shocked,” Mark Wivell told The Gettysburg Times. “I just felt it was time to acknowledge I’m a Christian.”

Mark Wivell says the sign is a decoration. The homemade display consists of a piece of plywood painted white and inscribed with the name “Jesus” in red, tinsel garland, The Evening Sun reported. He put it in his front yard at the same time as his Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas decorations on Dec. 16 and even draped a strand of lights over top of the wood. A small nativity scene sits beneath it.

This is the first year the Wivells have put the sign-up and say they don’t plan on taking it down until after Christmas, WHP reported.

The Wivells have not been formally cited for the display, which they plan to keep up until Jan. 15 — a date set by the homeowners association for removal of holiday decorations.

“I’m looking at this as a forum to promote what Christmas is all about,” Wivell told the Evening Sun. “We wanted our neighbors to know how we feel. I don’t want this to be about me though. I want it to be about the birth of Jesus.”

A Pennsylvania homeowner’s association is actually claiming that a resident’s Jesus sign is “offensive” China Photos/Getty Images

