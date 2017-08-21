A petition to recognize “Antifa” as a terror group goes to the White House

A petition started by an unnamed person on WhiteHouse.gov to formally recognize “antifa” as a “terror group” has received enough signatures to earn a response from the White House.

Fox News reports that the petition, started on August 17th, has received over 160,000 signatures.

In full, the petition’s prompt reads:

Terrorism is defined as ‘the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims’. This definition is the same definition used to declare ISIS and other groups, as terrorist organizations. AntiFa has earned this title due to its violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States. It is time for the [P]entagon to be consistent in its actions – and just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare AntiFa a terror group – on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety.





The White House has 60 days to respond to the petition.

The petition makes no mention of Nazis and other white supremacist groups that Trump has reluctantly disavowed in recent days, some of whom have also endorsed and committed acts of violence.

In a protest in Charlottesville, a woman was killed and numerous others were injured when a car allegedly driven by Ohio white supremacist James Alex Fields drove into them. Fields, who a former teacher said was “big into Nazism,” faces five felony charges and police have indicated more will come.