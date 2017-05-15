A plane missed an airport runway and went down in flames, and the early photos from the scene do not look good

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in New Jersey, after the pilot reportedly missed the runway, setting buildings on fire in a neighboring industrial area.

The early photos from the scene do not look good. Thick black smoke fills the sky.

Plane just crashed trying to land at Teterboro Airport in NJ. Missed runway and landed in adjacent industrial area. Airport closed. A post shared by stevecase (@stevecase) on May 15, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

DEVELOPING: Small private plane crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/4a4kfWAqLV — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 15, 2017

@NJerzyFireAlert Siting on runway. Please pray for these people pic.twitter.com/1haw0VVCq1 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 15, 2017

A small plane has crashed near Teterboro Airport in NJ, Carlstadt Police confirm; multiple buildings on fire. Huge black cloud of smoke. pic.twitter.com/SV7SV6A6QT — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 15, 2017

It’s being reported that the plane was a Learjet 35, which, according to WPIX, can hold up to eight passengers.

Preliminary information from the FAA: Learjet 35 crashed on landing at Teterboro. (via @prodjay) https://t.co/cQdBZdbDq2 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 15, 2017

The airport has been shut down.





MORE: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey statement on Learjet crash near Teterboro Airport. pic.twitter.com/EMsGPp3Zh7 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) May 15, 2017

The plane took off from Philadelphia. This is the first look at the crash site:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE 1st close up plane crash pic short of Teterboro Airport Credit Joe Orlando @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/scJKMzkLeu — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) May 15, 2017

UPDATE: Business jet crashes into warehouse and vehicles near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. https://t.co/Czeb6sWPzo – @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/4lEcmQywSl — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 15, 2017

It’s not yet clear if there were any passengers on the plane or if the pilot survived. We will update this story when we learn more.