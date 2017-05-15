A plane missed an airport runway and went down in flames, and the early photos from the scene do not look good

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in New Jersey, after the pilot reportedly missed the runway, setting buildings on fire in a neighboring industrial area.
The early photos from the scene do not look good. Thick black smoke fills the sky.
It’s being reported that the plane was a Learjet 35, which, according to WPIX, can hold up to eight passengers.
The airport has been shut down.
The plane took off from Philadelphia. This is the first look at the crash site:
It’s not yet clear if there were any passengers on the plane or if the pilot survived. We will update this story when we learn more.