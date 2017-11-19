Menu
"We are not a soft target": Florida church sign is letting everyone know it's not a "gun-free zone"
DALLAS — A nurse from Oklahoma is suing a plastic surgery center in Texas and her surgeon after she said a procedure has left her permanently paralyzed.


Rolanda Hutton, 44, went to the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute in January for a Brazilian butt lift, WFAA reported. What was supposed to be an outpatient procedure turned into a nightmare for Hutton.

When Hutton awakened from the procedure, she couldn’t feel her legs or feet. She told staff, but she says they placed her in a post-operative hotel room instead of taking her to the hospital.

RELATED: A Florida woman used stolen government funds for a Brazilian butt lift, but that’s only the beginning

The lawsuit alleges that the doctor injected too much fat into her gluteal muscles, which put pressure on her sciatic nerve. Hutton’s attorney, Les Weisbord, called Hutton’s condition a medical emergency. By the time Hutton was taken to the hospital, it was too late to repair the nerve damage, WFAA reported.

Doctors have told Hutton she’ll never walk again.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, is asking for $5 million to cover Hutton’s future care and lost wages.

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute referred all questions about the lawsuit to its attorney.

Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

