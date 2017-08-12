A police helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville’s woods with fatal consequences — here’s what we know

News has come in that a Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed in Albemarle County, just outside of Charlottesville, Va., where there was much unrest throughout the day.
It began with torchlit protests on Friday in advance of the “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, and it devolved into violence on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting.
One person was killed and at least 19 more injured.
The crash killed a pilot and passenger. NBC reported that they were state troopers. Their identities are not yet known.
Right now, police say the helicopter was linked to the rally, but they did not elaborate.
President Donald Trump condemned the car indecent during a press conference today “in the strongest possible terms” what he called an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” after the clashes.
He also reacted on Twitter.
Earlier Saturday, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) declared a “state of emergency.”
