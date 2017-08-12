A police helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville’s woods with fatal consequences — here’s what we know

News has come in that a Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed in Albemarle County, just outside of Charlottesville, Va., where there was much unrest throughout the day.

It began with torchlit protests on Friday in advance of the “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, and it devolved into violence on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting.

One person was killed and at least 19 more injured.





Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

2 confirmed fatalities in helicopter crash outside Charlottesville, Virginia, state police say. https://t.co/QkWVm1BIzb pic.twitter.com/pUc5anFXSm — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 12, 2017

"2 killed in VA police helicopter crash." In already heavy day, condolences to @VSPPIO from all of us at @MoPublicSafety & @MSHPTrooperGHQ. pic.twitter.com/KLd4qf9IiW — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) August 12, 2017

The crash killed a pilot and passenger. NBC reported that they were state troopers. Their identities are not yet known.

JUST IN: 2 troopers killed in helicopter crash southwest of Charlottesville, Virginia State Police confirm — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 12, 2017

JUST IN: Initial emergency dispatch audio of reported Virginia State Police helicopter crash in #charlotesville. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/39zKMyFt14 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 12, 2017

Right now, police say the helicopter was linked to the rally, but they did not elaborate.

FAA: "A Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville at about 4:50 pm today." pic.twitter.com/q5ZX6hImrs — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) August 12, 2017

President Donald Trump condemned the car indecent during a press conference today “in the strongest possible terms” what he called an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” after the clashes.

He also reacted on Twitter.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Earlier Saturday, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) declared a “state of emergency.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.