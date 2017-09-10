A Popeye’s owner says customers attacked a pregnant manager, but other employees jumped in

Warning: The video contains violence and explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

A video of a brawl at a Popeye’s restaurant in Texas has gone viral on social media, and according to reports, the fight ended with the restaurant’s pregnant manager being sent to the hospital.

KSAT reported that the behind-the-counter fight between Popeye’s employees and customers in San Marcos started Tuesday night. Four Texas State University students, all women, placed an order for four separate meals at the chicken restaurant’s drive-thru at 1628 Aquarena Springs Drive, the restaurant’s owner, Vedo Kemraj, told the station. After an employee requested that the customers come inside to place their order, because of how complicated it was, the customers began arguing with the general manager in the restaurant and a fight broke out, Kemraj told KSAT.





Watch the footage below.

Kemraj told KSAT that the manager, who is seven-and-a-half months pregnant, was kicked repeatedly in the stomach, and that the restaurant’s employees jumped into the fray to help the manager.

The manager sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for overnight observation as a precaution, according to KSAT.

KSAT reported that police went to the restaurant after being called around 9:25 p.m., but that the customers were no longer on the premises. No charges have been filed, and a Texas State University spokesperson told KSAT that the university is looking into the incident. The spokesperson could not confirm whether the women in the video are students.