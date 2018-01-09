NSFW warning: this article contains tweets from an account that features graphic nudity.

A 20-year-old porn star who entered the industry in 2017 has been found dead in Las Vegas on Sunday, and the cause of her death remains unknown.





RELATED: An expert had some questions about this video showing a porn star being bitten by a shark

The Minnesotan adult film actress known as Olivia Nova has died, her agency LA Direct Models said in a statement.

“While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality,” the agency said. “It is understood next of kin have been informed.”

“Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel,” the statement continued.

RELATED: This Pornstar Declares She’s Deeply Religious and God Supports Her

As many have noted, Nova is the fourth porn star to die in the last three months.

Nova notably retweeted an anti-cyberbullying message after the death of August Ames, who recently took her own life.

In December 2017, Nova responded to someone on Twitter who accused her of drug use and she revealed that her boyfriend killed himself in April, two days before her birthday.

1- I’ve never done heroin whoever you are.

2- if I’m made out to be a life ruiner in your mind, I’m sorry you’re filled with so many ill thoughts

3- my boyfriend killed himself 2 days before my birthday in April on H, that’s not cool to poke at.. not over him — Olivia Nova (@olivianovaxxx) December 13, 2017

“That’s not cool to poke at… not over him,” she said.