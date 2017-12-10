Menu
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A professional wrestler was arrested in Florida early Sunday after police said he put his wife in a headlock and dragged her into his car.


Richard A. Swann, 26, of Orlando, was booked into the Alachua County Jail just after midnight on charges of simple battery and false imprisonment. World Wrestling Entertainment suspended him indefinitely following the arrest.

Gainesville Police officers stated that Swann and Vannarah Riggs, also a professional wrestler, were in the car when Riggs started to critique his performance earlier that night at 8 Seconds in downtown Gainesville.

At some point, according to the arrest report, she got out of the car saying she was getting scared because Swann was becoming more angry at her.

Swann then got out too and chased her, yelling at her to get back inside. When she did not, he grabbed her, put her in a headlock and dragged her back inside the car while she was screaming for help, according to the arrest report.

Swann denied the allegations.

A pro wrestler was arrested for an altercation with his wife that allegedly included a headlock Gainesville Police Department

Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

