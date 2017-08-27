A professor’s Black Lives Matter hanging comments came back to haunt him a year later

A college professor at Grand Canyon University (GCU) in Arizona, who was knowingly filmed nearly a year ago saying that some Black Lives Matter activists should be “hung” because “they are saying things that are not helpful in any shape or form or human dignity or flourishing,” has been suspended.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Continues To Grow Support in Chicago

Prof. Toby Jennings was suspended, and he issued an apology after his Phoenix-based university got wind of his statements.

Jennings, FOX 10 Phoenix reported, was speaking on “God’s concern for the poor: What’s missing in social justice.”





Here was the quote that sparked controversy:

You have folks that participate in it on one side that are very thoughtful about the matter, and then on the other side, you have people on the opposite side of that who frankly should be hung, and I did say that on video […] They are saying things that are not helpful in any shape or form or human dignity or flourishing.

The university responded by suspending Jennings for the semester.

RELATED: Arizona man fired instantly over a Facebook post about running over Trump protesters

Grand Canyon University President Brian Mueller said Jennings comments were “wrong” but also said they were not representative of the faculty or student body.

“Yes, it was wrong, but it is an isolated incident and it does not represent who our faculty is and it does not represent who our students are,” he said in a statement.

Jennings issued an apology, for his remarks.

“I deeply and sincerely regret having communicated such ill-motivated rhetoric — particularly in light of our nation’s present rhetoric-saturated distress,” he said. “While words, once spoken, can never be taken back, my hope is that my sincere apology for my own words can pave a more gracious path toward reconciliation.”