A pumpkin spice air freshener made a high school evacuate

A Baltimore high school evacuated the building and called a hazmat team over what turned out to be a pumpkin spice air freshener, reports the Baltimore Sun.

Students and faculty at the Cristo Rey Jesuit High School noticed the “unusual smell” Thursday afternoon. Some reported difficulty breathing — and that’s when the administrators took action.

They called the Baltimore fire department, who called a hazmat team, who ran their usual tests in the building but found no issues. Then, as they went around the building to open the windows, firefighters found the culprit on the building’s third floor: A pumpkin spice plug-in air freshener.





UPDATE: A spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Dept has confirmed the source of the odor was a pumpkin spice air freshener https://t.co/JvYiezuFvJ — ABC2NEWS (@ABC2NEWS) October 5, 2017

“It’s better safe than sorry,” said Roman Clark, a spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department.