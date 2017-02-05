A scientist claims that the end is near now that NASA has discovered a “Doomsday” asteroid coming for Earth

Well, it was nice knowing you.

A reported “Doomsday” asteroid could be headed toward Earth in the near future.

But, according to Joseph Nuth of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight, the threat of extinction isn’t even the worst part.

“The biggest problem, basically, is there’s not a hell of a lot we can do about it at the moment,” he told Elite Daily.

NASA predicted that the asteroid or comet could pass by Earth around Feb. 25 and miss it by nearly 32 million miles.

However, a Russian scientist has an entirely different theory. Dr. Dyomin Damir Zakharovich reportedly believes that the asteroid could hit Earth and create a “mega-tsunami.”

“The object they call ‘WF9’ left the Nibiru system in October when Nibiru began spinning counter clockwise around the sun. Since then, NASA has known it will hit Earth. But they are only telling people now,” Zakharovich said.

NASA said that they are aware of the asteroid and sticks by the prediction that it will pass by the planet.

“The trajectory of 2016 WF9 is well understood, and the object is not a threat to Earth for the foreseeable future,” NASA claimed.

Let’s hope they are right.