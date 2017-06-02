A shocking new video shows Tiger Woods struggling to walk, speak and take a breathalyzer test

Tiger Woods’ saga of trouble continued in the early hours of Monday morning when he was arrested on suspicion of a DUI. As details began trickling out, we learned that Tiger was discovered asleep at the wheel with the turn signal still blinking. But the golfer insisted that he was not intoxicated. However, he was extremely disoriented–in the police report, Woods, who was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, claimed that he was “coming from California.”

Videos from the dashboard camera of the police cruiser show Woods taking field sobriety tests before being taken to the station. At the station, the champion golfer blew 0.00 on the breathalyzer on two occasions.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has released a video that shows Woods handcuffed in the police department struggling to take a breathalyzer test. The clip begins with a sleeping Woods, who struggles to get his lips around the breathalyzer and struggles to blow into the machine. After he’s completed the test, one of the officers has to walk him back to the chair where he again appears to be falling asleep.

In a statement following his arrest, Woods wrote, “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”