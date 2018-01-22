The sister of 49-year-old Louise Turpin, the mother of 13 at the center of the shocking California “torture house” case, revealed for the first time in her life Monday on “Megyn Kelly TODAY” that she, her siblings and mother were all sexually abused by an unidentified male relative.





RELATED: Investigators could use cadaver dogs in California “torture house”

Teresa Robinette struggled through tears to tell her life story.

WATCH: “It’s the first time I’ve ever talked about this” – Teresa Robinette #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/ssEXXKWGVU — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

Robinette said the man was a “very, very close family member […] we should have loved and trusted.”

“He abused my mother and sexually abused my mother, and then me and Louise, Elizabeth and a few our cousins in the family. That was a situation that was ongoing for me and my sisters,” she said. “My mother still took us around this person a lot — including Louise,.”

Robinette has told stories of her sister Louise and her brother-in-law David, particularly one about Louise traveling with her husband’s permission to Alabama to have sex with a man she met online.

“At the time, [Louise] said that the older children were helping take care of the younger children so her and David could sow the wild oats they didn’t sow when they were younger,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “It was a very weird thing to me, that I would never do.”

“She told me that her and David had met a man online from Huntsville, Alabama. And they were on their way there to meet him and that she was going to sleep with him. And that David was okay with that,” she continued. “What makes it weirder, is exactly one year to the date of the anniversary she did that, she called me and thought it was funny that David was taking her back to the exact same hotel room, the same everything, the exact same bed she slept with this man in, so that David could sleep with her in the same bed.”

Robinette’s revelations emerged after another sibling, 41-year-old Elizabeth Flores, came forward with shocking details of sexual abuse.

“Many things I have gone through as a child have caused deep suffering […] Being molested, watching my mom being beaten and raped and being abused myself as a child combined to cause the fear of people, especially men,” Flores said.

RELATED: Sister of woman charged in “torture house” case tells of past abuse

Robinette has also said that while “David and Louise are dead to [her] now” she is going to be there for her abused nieces and nephews in the hopes that she can play a pivotal role in helping them “lead some sort of normal or happy existence.”