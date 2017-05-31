A sixth grader realized his father was beating his disabled brother and did the perfect thing to bring him to justice

A Texas father who had allegedly been abusing his young son was foiled by his other son, who realized that something was wrong and that his father needed to be punished.

A sixth grade boy from Austin, Texas secretly videotaped his father abusing his 2-year-old disabled brother with a fly swatter and called authorities, putting his 48-year-old father’s future on the line.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Alejandro Gonzalez grabbed his 2-year-old son while he was sitting in a high chair and hit him, which was captured on a cellphone by his older brother and sent to an older sister.





The allegedly abused child has cerebral palsy and has difficulty swallowing food. This is also the alleged source of abuse — that the child wouldn’t eat his food.

A law enforcement official who viewed the cellphone recording confirmed that it took place. Pictures of bruises and marks on the 2-year-old child were observed.

As a result, Gonzalez has been charged with a third-degree felony for injury to a child and faces a maximum of 10 years behind bars.

Gonzalez’s bail has been set at $100,000.