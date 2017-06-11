A source claims they caught a White House leaker in the act at a party — and the suspect is a familiar face

A guest at a party on the night of Friday, June 9, claims to have seen and heard White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway spilling information to members of the press, including reporters for the Washington Post.
RELATED: President Trump speaks out after allegations that he leaked classified intel to the Russians light up Washington D.C.
That person, who has not given their name, created a Twitter account to share what they saw and heard.
She also reportedly told stories about other White House staffers, including Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (“He should just be honest: ‘I’m upset because there’s someone working on a story who pronounces it RAYNSE instead of REINCE'”); White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short (“Honestly, what the fuck does Marc Short do all day?”); and another unnamed staffer who reportedly “says ‘dude’ a lot.”
The unnamed party guest writes that Conway was likely talking to Washington Post reporters “off-the-record,” meaning that if the details of the conversation were reported, her name would not be used.
“If 45 [Trump, who is the 45th president] wonders who the leakers are,” they close: