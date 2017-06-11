A source claims they caught a White House leaker in the act at a party — and the suspect is a familiar face

A guest at a party on the night of Friday, June 9, claims to have seen and heard White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway spilling information to members of the press, including reporters for the Washington Post.

RELATED: President Trump speaks out after allegations that he leaked classified intel to the Russians light up Washington D.C.

That person, who has not given their name, created a Twitter account to share what they saw and heard.

Kellyanne was at an embassy party last night, leaking sensitive Priebus and Trump White House conversations to @washingtonpost reporters. 1/ pic.twitter.com/XZz48UAG6G — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

She held court for an hour or so as folks cycled in/out of her circle. She said Trump gave her a line to talk about "the tapes" to press 2/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

She said Trump told her to say "Jim Comey will have to wait and see about the tapes"; she added "I chose to convert that to 'no comment'" 3/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

…and laughed. Here's where she put those "no comments" and "I can't comment on that" in action: https://t.co/HBzRiIkvtV — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017





She also reportedly told stories about other White House staffers, including Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (“He should just be honest: ‘I’m upset because there’s someone working on a story who pronounces it RAYNSE instead of REINCE'”); White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short (“Honestly, what the fuck does Marc Short do all day?”); and another unnamed staffer who reportedly “says ‘dude’ a lot.”

She had a good/cruel riff mocking @Reince45 in WH staff meetings.

"No leaks guuuys" she said, mimicking him in a dopey voice. "Seriously" 5/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

"He should just be honest: 'I'm upset because there's someone working on a story who pronounces it RAYNSE instead of REINCE.'" 6/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

Before some WaPo folks joined her, she was talking about recent weeks in the WH to some other party guests. This expression was telling. 7/ pic.twitter.com/pR8KIuZSsF — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

The unnamed party guest writes that Conway was likely talking to Washington Post reporters “off-the-record,” meaning that if the details of the conversation were reported, her name would not be used.

I should mention that @KellyannePolls was probably talking OTR to @costareports @danbalz and @PhilipRucker — but loudly, at a DC party. — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

“If 45 [Trump, who is the 45th president] wonders who the leakers are,” they close: