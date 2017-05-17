A South Carolina man was shot while having sex in a van with a “known prostitute,” and no one knows who did it

A South Carolina man was shot and killed in North Charleston on Friday, police say, while having sex in a parked van with a “known prostitute” who had, in her words, “just smoked crack.”

RELATED: Two officials paid $40 to go in a church that was actually a sex den, and they’ll never forget what they saw inside

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Ladontes Miller, who was found dead behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The Post and Courier reported that Miller was shot and killed before 9:30 p.m., and when police arrived a woman said to be a “known prostitute” was found “strung out” in the back seat. “Strung out” is how the man who called 911 described the woman.





She was found covered in blood at the scene. Although she initially denied engaging in prostitution, she admitted that they were having sex in the vehicle when someone approached the it and shot Miller once, killing him.

The woman told the officer she had met Miller earlier in the day and didn’t know his name. She initially denied having a prostitution deal with him.

Because “she had just smoked crack,” police say, the woman was unable to provide authorities with information about a suspect or suspects.

“She also was unable to tell me how many subjects there were,” a responding officer wrote in his report. “[The woman] informed me that she had just smoked crack. As a result, [the woman] struggled to follow my questions with any proper mental capacity.”

Witnesses who reported hearing a single “pop” said they tried to help the woman but said she was behaving erratically.

Chillingly, they said she pulled the door shut and used drugs in the backseat of the car while Miller was dead behind the wheel.

RELATED: Man who bedded women by telling them it was a porn audition admits it all, and he will pay the price

WCSC reported that the woman said she was Miller’s friend, while other sources say she met him earlier in the day and didn’t know his name.

She has been arrested and faces charges for her activity, but the shooter, whose identity and motive are not known, is on the loose.

The suspect, it is believed, fled the scene in a vehicle.