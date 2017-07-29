A South Dakota man allegedly found molesting a 4-week-old calf at 10:30 a.m. had a “legitimate reason” to be there, a deputy said

James Schumacher, 56, has been accused of bestiality charges after a farmer said he found the suspect with a 4-week-old calf on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Aberdeen News, the suspect has been released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning there was no bail, but Schumacher agreed to appear in court for his trial, which has been scheduled for Friday.

Schumacher was reportedly discovered on a farm in Bath, South Dakota. He’s listed as being from Ipswich, which is a few towns away. A deputy stated that Schumacher had a “legitimate reason” to be on the farm. The maximum punishment for bestiality in South Dakota is two years in prison and $4,000. He is facing two charges, both of which are felonies.





According to the South Dakota penal code, bestiality is defined under the following conditions: Engaging in a sexual act with an animal; using any part of the person’s body or an object to sexually stimulate an animal; videotaping a person engaging in a sexual act with an animal.