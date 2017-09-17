A stomach-churning photo of blood outside a funeral home has an even worse backstory

A grisly photo of an expanding pool of blood outside a Louisiana funeral home has an origin that’s as bad as the photo.

A WBRZ viewer first noticed the spill outside the Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Funeral home representatives confirm that yes, it’s blood — mixed with formaldehyde, a preservative used in the embalming process.

The spill started after a feeder line to an embalming fluid storage tank clogged, which doesn’t make for pleasant thoughts.





The viewer, who was visiting a relative at the nearby cemetery, called the City of Baton Rouge to investigate.

“It wasn’t a sewer issue,” said Adam Smith, with the City of Baton Rouge Department of Environmental Services. “It was an issue on private property.”

The funeral home cleaned up the leak, which only went on for about 20 minutes. Smith said the leakage did not enter the city’s sewer system.

The funeral home is under new management.