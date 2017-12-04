A 28-year-old preparatory school teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student in a park last spring, the Solebury Township, Pa., police say.





Alyssia Marie Reddy, who taught at the Pennington School located in Pennington, N.J., came to the attention of police after the Solebury Township department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that took place in the park in the spring of 2017.

After investigating, authorities alleged that Reddy, who currently lives near Baltimore, Md., had sexual intercourse with the student.

She was arrested for institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of a minor, according to a release issued by the Solebury Township police department.

RELATED: Following alleged parking-lot sessions with two students, this substitute teacher got some bad news

The Pennington School where Reddy worked sent a letter to parents saying that it had been “recently made aware of an alleged inappropriate relationship involving a former Upper School teacher of The Pennington School in the 2016-17 school year,” according to a report by the Trentonian.

The school also said that upon hearing the incident, it quickly made contact with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office.

Reddy had apparently departed from the New Jersey prep school and was employed at The St. Paul’s School for Girls located in Baltimore County. Her Facebook page said that she is a SPIRITUS Scholars Coordinator and History Teacher there.

The school terminated her employment following her arrest and banned her from the campus. It also deleted references to Reddy from its website, but a Google search showed that she was recently in the staff and faculty directory.

RELATED: A teacher allegedly called a student to her candle-lit apartment, but police arrived instead

“We have just learned that one of our Upper School teachers, Alyssia Reddy, who joined our faculty this year, has been charged with a felony involving sexual assault of a minor,” Head of St. Paul’s Penny B. Evans said in a letter obtained by Fox 43.

“The alleged events took place in Pennsylvania this past school year with a male high school student before she came to St. Paul’s School for Girls. Before today, we had no information suggesting any prior improper conduct by Mrs. Reddy.”

On her Facebook page, Reddy has published many pictures of what appear to be her husband and two children, according to the Trentonian.

She is currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.