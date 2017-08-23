A teacher for Hollywood elite accused of rape now has a new drug charge on her record

New details have emerged about the 45-year-old married teacher accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at a prestigious school for the rich and famous in California. Dr. Aimee Palmitessa, 45, is already facing felony statutory rape charges for her alleged fling with a 16-year-old male student at Brentwood School, a private institution with famous alumni that costs over $40,000 per-year to attend.

But now it’s come out that Palmitessa is also facing drug charges from a completely unrelated incident. According to KESQ, Palmitessa was scheduled to make an appearance in court Tuesday to answer for possession of the drug MDMA, better known as ecstasy. Palmitessa was busted on April 22 at the Coachella Valley Music Festival.





The Daily Mail explained that the woman’s attorney asked for the Tuesday hearing to be moved and it has. Judge Harold Hopp has moved Palmitessa’s drug charge hearing to September 25, which is 10 days after she is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony statutory rape charge.

Palmitessa was arrested last Friday and posted $230,000 bail on the same day. Her husband, Vicente Bruzzese, 53, was asked for comment about the accusations against his wife and he replied, “I know nothing about this. I have no comment.”

Brentwood principal Dr. Michael Riera said the following in a statement about Palmitessa’s arrest: