A teacher got suspended as soon as people noticed whose face was on his Cinco de Mayo piñata

We’ve seen teachers fired for things they’ve said about the Obamas on social media, but now one Colorado teacher has been suspended for an activity at school involving President Donald Trump’s face and a piñata.

Video shows Colorado students smash piñata with Trump's face on it; teacher placed on leave pic.twitter.com/JsaY2B4TL9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2017

Mom Lesley Hollywood, of Johnstown, Colo., posted pictures on Facebook of students hitting a piñata on Cinco de Mayo with Trump’s face on it, this with the apparent approval of the Spanish teacher.





She wrote:

So, this happened at my daughter’s high school today. The Spanish teacher allowed students to destroy a pinata that had Trump’s face on it (unclear if it was his idea or a student driven idea, but regardless it was allowed). UPDATE: According to students, the other side of the pinata had a picture of Mexico’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto. There are multiple videos of this all over various students’ social media accounts. Now it’s no secret I didn’t vote for Trump, and I’m certainly not his biggest fan. I’d be outraged by this if it was Obama or Bush or Clinton. It’s really unbelievable, especially right here in little ol’ Johnstown, Colorado (a town which is honestly fairly conservative). I will definitely be taking this up with the school.

And she did take it up with the school.

As KDVR noted, the school district has announced discipline for the unnamed teacher on Facebook.

“It has come to the attention of the Weld County School District RE-5J Johnstown-Milliken leadership that on Friday May 5, during a Spanish class at Roosevelt high school, President Donald John Trump’s picture was placed on a piñata as part of a Cinco De Mayo event,” the district said. “Facebook photos show the piñata, the piñata tied to a tree, and a student with a bat in hand near the piñata.”

“The teacher in charge of this class has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district that will commence on Monday, May 8,” the statement continued. Dr. Martin Foster, Superintendent, stated, ‘This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district.'”

