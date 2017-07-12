A teacher who had sex with a special ed student “a handful of times” somehow got her husband’s support in court

Former special education teacher and married mother Laura Ramos, 31, who has confessed to having sex with one of her students “a handful of times” between Dec. 2016 and April 2017, appeared in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on charges of sexual assault.

Notably, Ramos’ husband and the father of her young child, supported her in court. The New Haven Register reported that the man went to the courthouse with his wife, sat with her before her name was called and then left with her.





The arrest warrants reveals that the illicit relationship began over text and turned physical in the back of her car.

It was learned from a witness who texted the teacher that “Ms. Ramos would complain that her ‘man’ or ‘guy’ does not want to have sex or do anything with her.”

It’s not clear if this was referring to the husband or Ramos’ 18-year-old student.

“Witness 1 noticed the victim would hang out in Ms. Ramos’ class and […] would watch them make eyes at each other like flirting,” the police documents say.

Ramos initially denied that anything inappropriate took place, then admitted she talked with the 18-year-old student believed to have been involved, and finally said, “You’re not going to be happy with what you find on my phone.”

Ramos has a plea hearing scheduled for July 25.