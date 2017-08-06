A teacher who had sex with a student and said she was the victim has a porno on the internet now

A former substitute teacher in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student countless times in her car and his car, at Bever Park and at his mom’s house, and who later told Dr. Phil McGraw she was the victim, can now say she’s been in a pornographic film.

While Mary Beth Haglin previously said, “I do take responsibility. I’m not shying away from this. I’m facing this head on” and that a history of abusive relationships left her vulnerable, she later said that she felt she was the victim.





She even said that she was “duped” by the student’s “vocabulary.”

“The student twisted my brain into accepting this relationship. He did so with such intelligence and such an elevated vocabulary that I was completely duped by the whole facade,” she said during an interview on “Dr. Phil.” “Many people see him as the victim and me as the perpetrator. From a psychological standpoint and from every other standpoint, I feel like I am the victim.”

“He did burn my life to the ground,” she added.

Haglin has since gone from teacher to jail for 90 days, to working as a stripper named “Bambi” and, finally, working in the porn industry.

We’re not going to link you to a porn site like others have.

Of course, one video referenced the fact that she was a teacher who had sex with a student.

“Well, let’s just say that pictures and videos like these is what got me into trouble in the first place,” she is quoted as saying in one adult film.

Haglin once revealed that the teen would call her his “empress” and wrote her Post-it note letters. She also admitted that she was “completely head over heels.”