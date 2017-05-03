A teacher who had sex with a student half her age got a light sentence because she’s a mom now

A former teacher at Jack Jouett Middle School in Albemarle County, Va., has gotten a light sentence compared to the 20 maximum years behind bars she might have faced in other circumstances for pleading guilty to having sex with a 14-year-old student.

Amelia Tat, 28, will go to prison for two years due to a plea deal that will suspend eight additional years and drop one count of carnal knowledge of a minor and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child.





Tat was arrested in June 2016 and took that deal in January 2017.

Now Tat is the mother of a 4-month-old baby, a fact that may have played a role in reducing and suspending her sentencing.

According to The Daily Progress, a psychologist testified Monday that Tat’s child would suffer if her mother was behind bars for the full first 10 years of her life, to be for cared only by her father Solomon Tat and relatives.

Her attorney Andre Hakes said, “What happened to [the victim] in this case is not fair,” but added, “It is not good for society for the baby to grow up that way.”

Tat’s victim claims that he suffers from anxiety and PTSD due to their illicit classroom trysts and said, “[Her child] isn’t the only child that comes into play in this case.”

The prosecution said that Tat and the student first started communicating on Instagram and Snapchat. The disgraced teacher said she had feeling for the student and asked him one day to come help her after class, where they had sex.

In another instance, Tat picked up the teen after a baseball apartment and brought him to an apartment nearby.

Their relationship was discovered by the boy’s mother, who found texts last June that indicated “something [was] going on.”

Before the plea deal, Tat had faced 20 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.