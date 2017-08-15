A tearful Jimmy Fallon gets serious in his emotional Charlottesville monologue

The traditionally non-partisan Jimmy Fallon ditched the comedian shtick on Monday August 14’s edition of “The Tonight Show” to deliver a powerful monologue on the events that unfolded in Charlottesville, VA.

“Even though ‘The Tonight Show’ isn’t a political show, it’s my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being,” he began.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon shares photos of random things that inexplicably resemble Donald Trump

“What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else, and you’re seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists, and I was sick to my stomach,” the now tearful host continued.





“My daughters are in the next room playing,” he continued, “and I’m thinking, ‘How can I explain to them that there is so much hatred in this world?’”

Fallon said his kids, who are two years old and four years old, “don’t know what hate is,” and need people to look up to. Not only parents and teachers, but also “leaders who appeal to the best in us.”

Fallon then went on to criticize President Trump’s response to the events, noting “the fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful” and mentioning Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who lost her life after a car drove into a crowd of protesters, saying that she “died standing up for what’s right.”

Later on in the episode, one of Fallon’s guests, actress Susan Sarandon, also spoke about the events in Charlottesville: