A teen suspected of helping a girl end her own life could be looking at some serious charges

18-year-old Tyerell Joe Przybycien has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of a friend. The deceased girl, who’s name has not been released as she is under 18, committed suicide on Friday and police suspect that Przybycien may have helped the girl end her life. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the body, still hanging from a tree, was discovered by turkey hunters on Saturday morning.

Utah County sheriff’s Sargent Spencer Cannon said that the girl called Przybycien after she left work on Friday and they purchased an assortment of materials to be used in the suicide. Cannon also said that a cellphone recording of the death, believed to be captured by Przybycien, was found at the scene. In the recording, the girl stands on a rock with a noose around her neck. After taking a deep breath from a canister of compressed air, she passes out and falls. Przybycien tried to talk to her and even checks her pulse — Cannon noted that the 18-year-old “makes zero effort to help her after she’s passed out.” He also noted that before the tragedy, the teen, “does nothing to discourage her from doing it or to prevent it.”





Przybycien allegedly told deputies that he is suicidal. In a press release, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated, “based on the actions of the 18 year old male, along with evidence collected, it was determined the he played an active role in the death of the 16 year old female and was subsequently arrested and booked in to the Utah County Jail. Bail has been set at $20,000.00 cash only.”