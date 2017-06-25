A North Carolina teen who was missing for a year has been found in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man has been arrested

Hailey Burns, who had been missing for the past year from her Ballantyne home, was found alive and is with her family at an undisclosed location in Georgia, a source told Channel 9.

A special agent in Charlotte learned of information that led them to Burns, now 17, at a home in Duluth, Georgia, where she was found overnight.

Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing a number of state charges, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.





FBI Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into Burns’ disappearance and will be working closely with FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Burns had last been seen at her home on Baldwin Drive at 12:30 a.m. on May 23, 2016.

RELATED: A teen missing for five years was found 500 miles from home and living with an entirely new identity

Police said at the time there was information that she may have left on her own accord, but they don’t know if she was helped by others.

#BreakingNews Parents just told me that their teen daughter, Hailey Burns, who has been missing for over a year has been found SAFE! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/tDNlMEWK2s — Erica Bryant (@EricaWSOC9) June 25, 2017

Her parents told Channel 9 that when they woke up that morning they found the door unlocked and Hailey gone.

Last month, the FBI announced a $15,000 reward in the case.

The family also put up billboards with her picture for help finding her.

At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeve Marilyn Monroe T-shirt and Converse tennis shoes.

Police said at the time there was information that she may have left on her own accord, but they don’t know if she was helped by others.

CHARGED: 31yo Michael Ren Wysolovski faces multiple charges in connection w/ case; #HaileyBurns just found after more than a year @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/dVSMxqTAJB — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) June 25, 2017

Channel 9 anchor Erica Bryant had recently reported an update on the missing teenager.

“You have to let go of the hope that she will just walk through the door, said Shaunna Burns, Hailey’s mother, said in that interview. “We are past that point. She is not just going to come home in the middle of the night. You have to hope that they still find her, wherever she is.”

“You have to distract yourself because you will drive yourself crazy wondering what you could have done, or could be doing,” Anthony Burns, her father, said.

A tip from one of Hailey’s classmates seemed to confirm their worst fears.

“He told me that my daughter had been talking to a 30-year-old man for over six months who was trying to convince her to talk to him, and saying that he would be her friend and she could come to him,” Anthony Burns said.

Earlier this month, Anthony Burns told Channel 9 that he hopes to publish his book of poetry, titled “5/23/16,” which is the date that Hailey disappeared.

He said he would like all of the proceeds to go to organizations that help families with missing children.

Anthony Burns provided Channel 9 with a copy of the forward from his book of poetry: