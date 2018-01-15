Menu
Davis Collier of Newburgh, Indiana, was enjoying a night of sledding when she was hit and killed by a car whose driver had previously been convicted for driving drunk.


Collier, 16, was riding down a hill in Warrick County at the Old Lock and Dam on Saturday night when she lost control and slid onto a road, where she was hit by 20-year-old Galina Witte.

Authorities arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m., and Collier was pronounced dead.

Witte was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering others, reported Courier & Press.

Collier, 16, was a junior at Castle High School.

This time last year, Witte was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. She pleaded guilty to the charge, a Class A Misdemeanor.

In October, she was sentenced to one year at the Warrick County Security Center; after serving four days, she was placed on probation. Meanwhile, her social media accounts had several videos she seemed to have taken while driving, according to the Daily Mail.

Police are currently investigating the accident. A day after the incident, a barrier had been erected between the slope and the street.

“You can’t even tell once you’re up there the difference between ground and the street,” Samantha James, a mother who was sledding with her children, told the Tristate Homepage.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
