The Waco Police Department in Texas has released the identity of a man it says was tragically struck and killed on Sunday as he attempted to retrieve a package that fell from the roof of his car onto the road, this after a late-night shopping trip.





Kevin McAndrew, 59, pulled over and got out of his vehicle after realizing a package he’d forgotten on the roof of his car fell into traffic, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

McAndrew was stopped on the shoulder of I-35.

As he attempted to retrieve an item that fell on the road he was hit by a passing car.

Here’s what the Waco Police Department posted on Facebook about the deadly incident:

Victim in overnight Auto/Pedestrian Fatality identified The victim in last nights crash occurring on Hewitt Drive is Kevin Barry Gerard McAndrew of Hewitt. Mr. McAndrew’s family has been notified of his death. Sgt. Swanton

McAndrew died at the scene.

(Photo source: Flickr Creative Commons/Alan Cleaver)