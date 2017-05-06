A town threatened to slap a $250 fine on an 80-year-old lady for one of the pettiest reasons

WAXHAW, N.C. – An 80-year-old Waxhaw woman said she was told to mow her lawn or face a fine from the town’s code enforcement division.

RELATED: If you don’t want to get fined, keep your snake on a leash — especially in South Dakota

Sue Smuda said her mother has a pacemaker and difficulty hearing.

She said someone with the Town of Waxhaw handed her a pamphlet and told her she has five days to mow her lawn or else she would be fined $250.

The Town of Waxhaw has an ordinance banning grass taller than 12 inches.





“This is ridiculous,” Smuda said. “I understand ordinances, but being rude to someone is beyond my way of thinking.”

Smuda said her family planned on mowing her lawn last weekend but had to leave the state for an emergency.

It’s unclear if Smuda’s mother was the only resident given notice. Channel 9 drove around Waxhaw and found tall grass behind restaurants, in front of businesses and along Main Street.

There was also some grass outside the police station that was more than 12 inches tall.

“It’s grass,” Smuda said. “It’s like hair, it grows.”

An engineer in the town’s code enforcement division told Channel 9 if the grass isn’t cut, the 80-year-old widow would receive an official warning letter. He also said the potential fine is $50 not $250.

The engineer said the town works with residents who aren’t physically capable of mowing their own lawn by partnering with church groups to provide the service.

Smuda plans to mow her mother’s lawn over the weekend and said the town has caused unnecessary stress in her family’s life.

RELATED: A school fined this dad for taking his son out of school, and he literally paid a pretty penny

“This isn’t like it is a jungle. It’s not like her house is falling apart,” she said. “The family atmosphere in this town has gone away.”