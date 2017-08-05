A U.S. Marine plane has gone down in Australia and three are still missing — the early signs are not good

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has confirmed that it is actively searching for three service members who went missing after a MV-22 Osprey carrying more than 20 went down in Australia.

It’s been termed a “mishap.” While 23 of the 26 personnel on board were rescued, three are still missing.

“The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the aircraft entered the water,” the USMC said in a statement.





These planes had been used during joint exercises between the U.S. and Australian military.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said the incident occurred off the coast of Shoalwater Bay in Queensland state.

“I can confirm no Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft,” Payne said in a statement. “The United States are leading the search and recovery effort.”

Payne said she had spoken with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “to offer Australia’s support in any way that can be of assistance.”

The dire situation comes less than a month after 15 Marines and one Navy corpsman were killed in a plane crash and two months after seven sailors on the USS Fitzgerald drowned at sea in a collision with a container ship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.