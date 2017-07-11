A USMC plane crashed in a Mississippi field, and we can confirm the worst

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 has crashed into a field outside Greenwood, Mississippi, according to a tweet sent by the United States Marine Corps.

UPDATE: The official account for the U.S. Marine Corps said in a tweet:



A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017

EXCLUSIVE SKYCOPTER VIDEO: Military C-130 crashes on Leflore/Sunflower County line; Four bodies recovered https://t.co/aDo4h38rnm pic.twitter.com/5SWN8Q8pI6 — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) July 11, 2017

The plane was reportedly carrying eight or nine people, according to WNCN.





Alan Hammons, an official at Greenwood Airport in Mississippi, told WNCN that the plane was tracked by air traffic controllers and suffered a “structural failure” at 20,000 feet.

Initial reports indicate that the plane came from the Naval Support Activity Mid-South Base located in Millington, Tennessee according to the Clarion Ledger.

The Lockheed Martin KC-130 is a four-engine turboprop military tanker aircraft used for aerial refueling. This variant of the C-130 is used by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Marine Corps.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire in the field, which was sparked by the crash.

Officials did not have information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.

The Governor of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, shared his prayers in a Facebook post shortly after the crash: