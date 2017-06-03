A van veered off the road on London Bridge and mowed down multiple people — here’s what we know

Reports from overseas say that a van veered off the pavement of London Bridge and hit into multiple people.

Armed police have responded to the scene.

Reports a van has hit pedestrians on London Bridge in central London, with armed police understood to be at scene https://t.co/aSL75jKWNH — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

According to BBC, this is being called a “major police incident.” One of its reporters was on the bridge at the time and said the man behind the wheel was “probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour.”

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” reporter Holly Jones said.





New video shows many police cars rushing to incident at London Bridge, there are some helicopters flying around the city center. pic.twitter.com/lwjjihgQlj — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 3, 2017

She estimated that there were “about four severely injured people” who “all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”

Video shows scene following incident on London Bridge, where witnesses reportedly said a vehicle struck pedestrians https://t.co/9yqPed2zi6 pic.twitter.com/tEA1lyY7P4 — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2017

Jones added that the driver, who had his shirt off, has been cuffed.

Armed police incident at London Bridge amid reports of car mounting pavement and stabbing attack #LondonBridgeAttack pic.twitter.com/X7Tqm6OmOS — Darren Oatway (@DarrenOatway) June 3, 2017

Some are saying that stabbings occurred, but at this time, we are waiting for more developments and police confirmation on the nature of this incident.

Police also say they’ve responded to a separate incident with armed police.