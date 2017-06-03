A van veered off the road on London Bridge and mowed down multiple people — here’s what we know

Reports from overseas say that a van veered off the pavement of London Bridge and hit into multiple people.
Armed police have responded to the scene.
According to BBC, this is being called a “major police incident.” One of its reporters was on the bridge at the time and said the man behind the wheel was “probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour.”
“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” reporter Holly Jones said.
She estimated that there were “about four severely injured people” who “all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”
Jones added that the driver, who had his shirt off, has been cuffed.
Some are saying that stabbings occurred, but at this time, we are waiting for more developments and police confirmation on the nature of this incident.
Police also say they’ve responded to a separate incident with armed police.