A video of a man wrestling a 16-foot python in the wild is the most Florida thing we’ve ever seen

Allow us to present the most Florida thing we’ve ever seen: a man wearing a “Don’t tread on me” hat while wrestling a python in the wild.

The video, uploaded to YouTube by ViralHog, identifies the snake wrestler as Dustin and says the snake was 15.7 feet long.

“Me and Dustin were on our first outing together and after a few hours of looking Dustin finally saw something. He caught a 15.7-foot python!” the man said.





They saw something alright.

Take a closer look at that snake.

At the end of the video, the python is loaded into a box and locked away.

The Houston Chronicle identified the man in full as Dustin Crum.

Crum said he saw something shimmer and pounced.

“I was driving by and caught a shimmer of something,” he said. “I thought it was an empty water bottle or something reflecting off the sun. When I stopped, I could see it was a big snake.”

“It’s a battle with heavy weights. The snake is all strong, 130 pounds of muscle,” he continued. “I didn’t know it was going to be that big, it was fairly fat, but I didn’t know it was going to be 16 10. I was blown away.”

They found that 78 eggs inside the python called the largest ever caught in the Everglades.

As we’ve noted in the past, pythons have been challenging the ecosystem of the Everglades for more than a decade.

Here’s what the National Park Service has said about pythons in the Everglades in recent years: