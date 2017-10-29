Woman shot and killed on her own land as deer season opens

Maine’s first hunting death in years took place over the weekend when 34-year-old Karen Wrentzel was shot and killed as she cleared trees in a wooded part of her property in Hebron, according to the Bangor Daily News.

A 38-year-old man hunting with his father shot and killed Wrentzel. Police have identified the shooter but not released their name, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

RELATED: A “compensation hunter” put on quite a show when she threw herself in front of a car

Macdonald added that wardens are still investigating the shooting — Maine’s first hunting death since 2012 — and questioning all involved, including the shooter and witnesses. Wrentzel and her killer had no relation, according to wardens and the Portland Press-Herald.





Saturday was Maine’s opening day of firearms deer hunting season for state residents. At the time of the shooting, Wrentzel was not wearing blaze orange gear, according to Facebook posts from family members reported in the Daily Mail.

The victim’s family is in mourning. In an emotional Facebook post, Jon Spofford, who identifies himself as Wrentzel’s uncle, wrote a farewell to his “unforgettable” niece:

“At the very least I can say that you passed doing something you enjoyed,” he wrote. “You could be doing any number of whatever the f**ks you want at any given time. You lived life the way you wanted. As much sh*t as I might give you, I respected your appetite to experience life. You will be missed by many. Its not right what happened to you. Rest in peace my niece.”