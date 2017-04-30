A woman broke down reliving the moment she saw her dead child in her ex-boyfriend’s arms

In an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw that will air in full on Monday, a grieving mother relived the horror story that was her dentist ex-boyfriend caught on camera carrying around the corpse of her 19-month-old son while grabbing a slice of pizza from the kitchen before putting the child in bed with his mother as if nothing had happened.

Oklahoma mother of two Roxanne Lewis-Randall is living a nightmare in the extreme, still coming to grips with the fact that her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend, though he’s pleaded not guilty, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her 19-month-old son Lincoln last July.





Bert Franklin can be seen in shocking surveillance video casually grabbing a slice of pizza, this while Lincoln was limp in his arms after he allegedly abused him. Lincoln suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

Lewis-Randall recalled the moments she first realized something was horribly wrong.

“I woke up at [2 a.m.] to a sound; I thought Lincoln was coughing,” she said “I woke up and I just remember instantly thinking, ‘Oh, I knew it’ — he was sick.”

She said that she heard her son “gurgling” and put down the bottle she’d fetched for him.

“I put the stuff down and I grabbed him. And when I grabbed him, his body was limp,” she continued. “So I yelled at [Franklin] to call 911, and he stood up at the other side of the bed and just stared at me.”

She later recalled hearing a loud thud that Franklin explained was him throwing the ball to the dog.

Lincoln was already brain dead at the time his mother called 911. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Franklin, a practicing dentist, was married and had four kids with a different woman. Neither the wife nor Lewis-Randall knew about the other.

According to Fox 25, Lewis-Randall later told police that Franklin threatened to kill her deceased son’s biological father by “skin[ning] him” and cutting his penis off.

Due to these apparent threats, the fact that infant skull fractures don’t just happen, surveillance video evidence, inconsistent explanations about what happened by the accused and Franklin’s double life, authorities could conclude nothing other than first-degree murder as a charge.