A woman called 911 stunned by what she found in a shopping cart, but the truth immediately came out

A 20-year-old Ohio woman who called 911 after she claimed that she and a friend discovered a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached to the placenta — which was in a plastic bag — in a shopping cart at Walmart, it turns out, was actually the mother of the child.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the incident took place around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Walmart in Englewood after the woman called police to report the discovery of a newborn child in a shopping cart.





It didn’t take long for authorities to figure out that the woman had given birth to the child.

Sgt. Mike Lang of the Englewood Police Department said that the responding officers determined that the unidentified woman gave birth to the child the day before and did not want to keep the child.

Police say the woman sat in the parking lot of an urgent care across the way from Walmart but did not go into the facility.

The woman said that she did not want to keep the child. As a result, the newborn was taken into custody by authorities and brought to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment and observation.

Both the child and mother are listed in good health, and no charges are expected to be filed due to Ohio’s Safe Haven Law.