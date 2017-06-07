A woman holding two wine glasses was thrown from a golf cart and died after landing on broken glass

A 58-year-old California mom who was riding along in a golf cart driven by a man she had been with for 17 years tragically died when she was thrown from the vehicle and landed on broken shards of glass from two wine glasses she was holding.

Debra Bedard was tragically killed Friday when she was thrown from the golf cart driven by Richard Clarke, 57, and landed on wine glasses that broke during her fall. The deadly incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on a private olive orchard the pair owned.





The Mercury News reported that investigators are saying Bedard was “the cause of the collision” and that Clarke’s “actions did not cause the collision or fatal injuries.”

Bedard fell out of the golf cart a landed on the wine glasses, killing her. She died at the scene.

Bedard’s son, Steve Bedard, is coming to Richard Clarke’s defense, saying that the two were “each other’s everything” and that he understands how the tragedy could have occurred.

“They would often ride through the orchard just to check things out and enjoy the serenity of the property,” he said. “Having been on the property many times, I completely understand how this happened. It was not an irresponsible act but just the worst kind of tragedy.”

“I would never want anyone to think of Richard as an irresponsible man,” Steve said. “He is one of the most together, responsible men with the strongest of character.”

Clarke reportedly passed a field sobriety test.

Ace Relocation Systems Inc., Bedard’s employer for 20 years, posted a photo and statement on Facebook about their colleague’s sudden and shocking death:

We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of a dear friend and colleague, Debra Bedard. Debra was home on Friday evening when she suffered a fatal injury. She has been a critical part of our San Jose office for 20 years. Her love and friendship has been a constant for the Ace family. Her knowledge of our clients, our system, our people cannot be duplicated. Our sincere condolences to the Bedard and Clarke families. There are few words to describe our loss. Let us pray for the families and respect their privacy in this time of grief.

