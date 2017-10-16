She tried singing the anthem on a flight transporting a fallen hero and was told “be quiet”

A Georgia woman is speaking out after she was told that she and fellow passengers would not be permitted to sing the National Anthem to honor a fallen Green Beret whose remains were on board the flight.

Pamela Gaudry said that when she found out that Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright’s remains were on their flight, that she and other passengers decided to stand and sing the “Star Spangled Banner” as soldiers removed his casket from the cargo hold, WTOC reported.

RELATED: Farmer plows a message for players who kneel during the national anthem into his field





But a flight attendant allegedly told Gaudry, who identified herself as the wife of a now-deceased Navy Captain, that singing the song was against Delta’s policy and that “everybody is going to stay in their seats and be quiet.”