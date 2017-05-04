A woman went flying off the porch when her gigantic Great Danes ran and she didn’t let go

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt.

Video recorded from the side of a home captured the moment a pair of gigantic Great Danes charged ahead and pulled their owner off of her front porch.

It was like something out of a cartoon, but this woman didn’t find it so funny.

She was holding onto the leashes and, after not paying attention for a moment or two, was taken by surprise. The dogs ran forward, and the woman went flying.





All she could do was roll over onto her side, where she stayed in significant pain.

The dogs were not concerned at all. The two big dogs made the most of their jailbreaking freedom, while one of the little ones followed and the other stood there on porch motionless.

There are no clues as to where this occurred, apart from the American flag.

The Daily Mail says the video was uploaded March 30.

It’s one of those videos that’s awful when you see it and hilarious when you find out no one got hurt, but since we don’t know the extent of any injuries, we’ll just reserve judgement.