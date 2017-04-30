A WWE legend is reportedly missing after mysteriously no-showing an event

A WWE legend no-showed a wrestling event in the United Kingdom over the weekend.

RELATED: After months of speculation, we now know for sure how WWE legend Chyna passed away

X-Pac, AKA Sean Waltman, was scheduled to appear at the event, but according to multiple promoters, “nobody has heard from him.”

X-Pac No Shows IPW:UK Event: Promoters claim that “nobody has heard from him.” https://t.co/veQrkTtDuv (ICYMI) pic.twitter.com/JPHFpa7qc8 — SEScoops (@sescoops) April 30, 2017

The promotion that X-Pac was reportedly scheduled to appear at on Saturday released an official statement via Facebook on the ongoing situation that you can find below:

All that is reportedly known about Waltman’s status is that the promotion tried to get in touch with him on Saturday when his flight was scheduled to arrive, but they weren’t able to get in touch with him.





RELATED: WWE Hall of Famer and sports entertainment legend reportedly only has a few months to live

Waltman is 44-years old and a former two-time WWF European Champion who competed in WWF, WCW, Chikara, and TNA during his incredible career.